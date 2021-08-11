Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Android's new rival to the Apple Watch
Published
With a better health sensor, Google-based Wear OS 3 and better performance, Samsung's new smartwatch arrives Aug. 27.Full Article
Published
With a better health sensor, Google-based Wear OS 3 and better performance, Samsung's new smartwatch arrives Aug. 27.Full Article
The fruits of Samsung and Google‘s recent teamwork is finally here: Samsung today announced the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch..
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 launches on August 27 and is another sign that tech giants remain focused on health in smartwatches.