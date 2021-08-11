Dolly Parton to publish her first novel in 2022
The country music superstar has teamed up with the novelist James Patterson to write Run, Rose, Run, which will be published in MarchFull Article
Dolly Parton announced on Wednesday that she is co-authoring her first novel and releasing an album inspired by the book.
A novel co-written by singer Dolly Parton and best-selling US author James Patterson is to be published.