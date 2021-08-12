Consumer Buying Power More Diverse Than Ever

In the 30 years since the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth launched its Multicultural Economy report, the population of the United States has grown more racially and ethnically diverse and so has the nation’s buying power.
With the release of the 2021 report, the Selig Center issued new estimates...
In the 30 years since the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth launched its Multicultural Economy report, the population of the United States has grown more racially and ethnically diverse and so has the nation’s buying power.