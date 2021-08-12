Briton arrested in Germany for 'spying for Russia'
Published
A British man suspected of spying for Russia in exchange for cash has been arrested in Germany, prosecutors said Wednesday, in a highly unusual case compared to a…Full Article
Published
A British man suspected of spying for Russia in exchange for cash has been arrested in Germany, prosecutors said Wednesday, in a highly unusual case compared to a…Full Article
German federal prosecutors say the British man passed documents to Russian intelligence for cash.
Man worked at the UK embassy in Berlin and is suspected of being involved with ‘foreign agents’ since November