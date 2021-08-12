Kathy Hochul Speaks After Cuomo Resignation
Published
In her first remarks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, the lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, distanced herself from the governor and...Full Article
Published
In her first remarks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, the lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, distanced herself from the governor and...Full Article
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual..
Who is Kathy Hochul, , New York’s Soon-to-Be, First Female Governor?.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is
set to..