As the resurgent militants made further gains throughout Afghanistan, a U.S. military source quoted US intelligence as predicting that Taliban fighters might isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90.Full Article
Taliban Controls 65% of Afghanistan, Threatens to Take Over 11 Provincial Capitals
