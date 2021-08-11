Cuomo's 14-day gov-in-waiting period 'not what I asked for,' says Kathy Hochul
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul wishes Gov. Andrew Cuomo would not stick around for 14 days after announcing his resignation.Full Article
One day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, the woman who will take his place, Kathy Hochul, made it clear that change is coming;..
The woman set to make history when she becomes New York's 57th governor addressed the state Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says..