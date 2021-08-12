ACT begins seven-day lockdown after recording one new local COVID-19 case
Published
The ACT has been largely untouched by COVID-19 since its last locally acquired case in July last year.Full Article
Published
The ACT has been largely untouched by COVID-19 since its last locally acquired case in July last year.Full Article
The new case is a man in his 20s, who resides in Gungahlin, a northern suburb of Canberra.
For all of my adult life I have identified as a progressive. To me, being a progressive meant that I believed in empowerment. In..