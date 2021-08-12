One-time Tropical Storm Fred could dump heavy rain on Florida within days, forecasters say
Published
The National Hurricane Center says the former tropical storm may strengthen. CBS News forecasters say it could bring torrential...Full Article
Published
The National Hurricane Center says the former tropical storm may strengthen. CBS News forecasters say it could bring torrential...Full Article
Hot and humid today; outlook on tropics
Two big storms have formed in the waters of East Asia, both of which are expected to lash the region with strong winds and heavy..