Ship runs aground and splits in two in Japan
Published
A Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a northern Japan harbor, then split in two and was leaking oil, but there were no injuries...Full Article
Published
A Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a northern Japan harbor, then split in two and was leaking oil, but there were no injuries...Full Article
The broken ship left an oil slick five kilometers long and one kilometer wide
The Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a harbour in northern Japan, then split in two and was leaking oil.