Over half of crypto tokens stolen in $610 mln hack now returned, Poly Network says
Published
Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned over half of the $610 million-plus they stole, the...Full Article
Published
Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned over half of the $610 million-plus they stole, the...Full Article
Update 12/08/2021 4.40 IST: According to a report from Reuters, the hacker has now returned more than half of the money. Hackers..