Judge Set To Begin Key Hearing In Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Case

Judge Set To Begin Key Hearing In Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Case

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAttorneys for the Boy Scouts of America are asking a Delaware judge to approve an $850 million agreement that is the foundation of the group's plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

The judge was to begin a hearing Thursday on whether to approve the agreement, which involves the national Boy Scouts organization, the...

Full Article