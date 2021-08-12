Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Published
The U.S. became more diverse and more urban over the past decade, and the white population dropped for the first time on record, the...Full Article
Published
The U.S. became more diverse and more urban over the past decade, and the white population dropped for the first time on record, the...Full Article
The Census Bureau has issued its most detailed portrait yet of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of..
The U.S. is becoming less white. The population of whites in the United States has fallen below 60% for the first time in the..
Census redistricting numbers are likely to show that Whites are shrinking in numbers and now make up less than 60 percent of the..