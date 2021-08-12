Britney Spears' Father Agrees To Step Down From Conservatorship

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoBritney Spears' father said in a court filing Thursday that he is planning to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, but his departure is not imminent.

James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down after...

