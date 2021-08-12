Steelers to Acquire ILB Joe Schobert in Trade with Jaguars
Published
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring inside linebacker Joe Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according...Full Article
Published
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring inside linebacker Joe Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according...Full Article
More than 38 hours after Joe Schobert’s wife not-so-subtly leaked the news on social media, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced..