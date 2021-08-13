Taliban advances in Afghanistan, U.S. and Britain to evacuate embassies
Published
The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan's biggest cities, as the US and Britain said they would send troops to help evacuate their staff.Full Article
Published
The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan's biggest cities, as the US and Britain said they would send troops to help evacuate their staff.Full Article
Afghan peace negotiator Fatima Gailani and former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker speak with Bianna Golodryga about..