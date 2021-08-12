Justice Amy Coney Barrett declines to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate
Published
The Trump appointee acted alone in turning down a group of students who argued that the requirement infringed on their rights.Full Article
Published
The Trump appointee acted alone in turning down a group of students who argued that the requirement infringed on their rights.Full Article
The decision marked the first legal challenge to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to reach the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require..
Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined a request to block Indiana University's vaccine mandate, signaling that similar policies going..