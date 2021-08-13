Tropical Storm Warning now in effect for Florida Keys as Fred approaches
Published
The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found Fred was near tropical storm strength Thursday night. Tropical Storm Watches have...Full Article
Published
The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found Fred was near tropical storm strength Thursday night. Tropical Storm Watches have...Full Article
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida Keys, Southwest Florida
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday because of Tropical..