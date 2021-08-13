FLORIDA Tracking Fred: Florida Keys in Tropical Storm Warning WPLG
The Florida Keys have been put under a Tropical Storm Warning as Tropical Depression Fred soaks Cuba and shows signs of strengthening.Full Article
CBS4 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa shares the details of the latest advisory.
As Tropical Depression Fred heads toward the Florida Keys, forecasters are watching another storm brewing in the Caribbean.