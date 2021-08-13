Amazon plans to film second ‘Lord of the Rings’ series in the U.K. instead of New Zealand
Amazon has announced it is going to film the second season of its "Lord of the Rings" series in the U.K. rather than New Zealand.Full Article
Middle Earth is moving from New Zealand to the United Kingdom. THR reports that Amazon Studios is changing the location of..
Amazon Studios' multi-million dollar Lord of the Rings TV series is moving to the UK from New Zealand for its second season.