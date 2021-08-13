Toddler Shoots Mom Dead With Unlocked Gun While She's On Work Zoom Call, Police Say
Published
Shamaya Lynn, 21, "fell backward and never returned to the call," an online witness reportedly told police in Altamonte Springs, Florida.Full Article
Published
Shamaya Lynn, 21, "fell backward and never returned to the call," an online witness reportedly told police in Altamonte Springs, Florida.Full Article
A toddler fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call, police in Florida have said.
The 21-year-old woman was shot in the head during a Zoom call, and Altamonte Springs police believe a toddler found an unsecured..