UK mass shooter was a virgin ‘incel’ who warned he was ‘a Terminator’
Published
Jake Davison, a 22-year-old apparent fan of the New York Giants football team, was identified Friday as the gun-obsessed man behind...Full Article
Published
Jake Davison, a 22-year-old apparent fan of the New York Giants football team, was identified Friday as the gun-obsessed man behind...Full Article
Jake Davison, a 22-year-old apparent fan of the New York Giants football team, was identified Friday as the gun-obsessed man behind..
Jake Davison — the crazed killer who gunned down five people, including a young girl — said he was an American-born, virgin..