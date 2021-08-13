A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon said she was visiting...Full Article
Woman using gun's laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gun Charge Over Woman's Stupid Pet Trick
Teenager shot friend while using 9mm's laser sight to play with cat
Jashanti Pleasant, 19, is facing a felony weapons..
The Smoking Gun