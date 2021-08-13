SNL' alum Horatio Sanz accused of grooming, sexually assaulting underage fan in lawsuit
Horatio Sanz, who appeared on 'SNL' from 1998 to 2006, is accused of grooming an underage fan in the early 2000s in a new lawsuit.Full Article
An unidentified woman has reportedly sued 'SNL' alum Horatio Sanz, alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was a teen.
Horatio's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, is denying the accusations in the lawsuit, calling the woman's claims "categorically false" and..