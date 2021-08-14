Plymouth shooting latest
Published
A CRAZED gunman who slaughtered five people including a child in a bloody rampage has been revealed as a “virgin incel loner”. Jake...Full Article
Published
A CRAZED gunman who slaughtered five people including a child in a bloody rampage has been revealed as a “virgin incel loner”. Jake...Full Article
Videos posted on YouTube by the gunman Jake Davison indicate that he identified with the Incel, or 'involuntary celibate' movement
Flowers and candles have been laid in a park and at the scene in Keyham