COVID Claims Educators' Lives In Florida

Watch VideoThe coronavirus is continuing its grip in southern states. As Florida makes up nearly 1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases in the country last week, the virus claimed the lives of several educators in Broward County ahead of the first day of school.
The Broward Teachers Union said two teachers and a teachers assistant, all...
Watch VideoThe coronavirus is continuing its grip in southern states. As Florida makes up nearly 1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases in the country last week, the virus claimed the lives of several educators in Broward County ahead of the first day of school.