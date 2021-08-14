Oregon Gov to send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals amid COVID surge
Published
Oregon governor Kate Brown is prepared to send an initial 500 troops to hospitals within the state as the infectious Delta variant has...Full Article
Published
Oregon governor Kate Brown is prepared to send an initial 500 troops to hospitals within the state as the infectious Delta variant has...Full Article
Oregon's governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist healthcare..