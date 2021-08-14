Major earthquake strikes Haiti, felt across Caribbean
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.Full Article
At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities..
A 7.2-magnitude quake hits the west of Haiti, which is still recovering from the devastation of 2010.
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami alert and..