Republican leaders fiddle while Covid burns through their own supporters
Published
Governors of states such as Florida and Texas, where the Delta variant is surging, have made masks and vaccines a partisan issue, in a...Full Article
Published
Governors of states such as Florida and Texas, where the Delta variant is surging, have made masks and vaccines a partisan issue, in a...Full Article
[NFA] School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and..
Scarlett Johansson has thrown Disney into a full-on PR crisis by suing the entertainment giant over the release of “Black..