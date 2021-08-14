Biden authorizes 1,000 more troops to be sent to Afghanistan
Published
President Joe Biden announced the authorization of an additional direct deployment of 1,000 troops to Afghanistan in a statement Saturday.Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden announced the authorization of an additional direct deployment of 1,000 troops to Afghanistan in a statement Saturday.Full Article
In a statement released on Saturday, President Joe Biden authorized an extra direct deployment of 1,000 soldiers to Afghanistan.
Joe Biden has vowed not to pass on the Afghanistan war to a fifth US president - and has announced he is sending 5,000 more troops..