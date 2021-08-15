MLB pitcher Tyler Gilbert throws a no-hitter in his first career big league start
Published
The modern-era record in Major League Baseball for most no-hitters thrown in a season was broken on Saturday in a sensational way, as a...Full Article
Published
The modern-era record in Major League Baseball for most no-hitters thrown in a season was broken on Saturday in a sensational way, as a...Full Article
Tyler Gilbert became the fourth pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his first career start in the Arizona Diamondbacks'..