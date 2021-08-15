Afghans who worked with Australian forces wait for death at the hands of the Taliban
Many former interpreters whose visa applications have been held up by Australian bureaucracy are now trapped by the Taliban advance, as...Full Article
By Ajit Kumar Singh*
In the evening of August 15, 2021, the Taliban captured the Presidential Palace in Kabul. Declaring..