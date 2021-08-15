US President Joe Biden authorised an additional 1000 US troops for deployment to Afghanistan, raising to roughly 5000 the number of US troops to ensure what Biden called an "orderly and safe drawdown" of American and allied personnel.US...Full Article
Joe Biden sends 1000 more troops as Afghanistan collapses
Liz Cheney Criticized on Twitter for Suggesting Afghanistan Withdrawal Mess Was Caused by Trump and Worsened by Biden
Mediaite
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is taking heat on Twitter for suggesting that the messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was caused by..
Afghan president in talks as Taliban near Kabul
Reuters - Politics
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels..