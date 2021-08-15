Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the Governor-General's residence Sunday and is expected to dissolve Parliament and trigger an early election as he seeks to capitalise on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries...Full Article
Canada: Justin Trudeau expected to call snap election
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Trudeau Triggers Canadian Election, Voting Day Sept. 20
Newsmax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered an election Sunday as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully..
Advertisement
More coverage
Canada's PM Trudeau planning snap election
Reuters - Politics
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a snap election for Sept. 20 to seek voter approval for the government's costly..