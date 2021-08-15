News24.com | At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tanker explosion
At least 20 people have been killed and nearly 80 others wounded when a fuel tanker exploded in Lebanon's northern region of Akkar.Full Article
A fuel tanker truck exploded early on Sunday in northern Lebanon, killing 20 people and wounding dozens more, the Lebanese Red..
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.