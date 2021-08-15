Taliban enter Kabul, awaits 'peaceful transfer' of power
Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it…Full Article
By Ayaz Gul
Taliban insurgents Thursday captured Afghanistan’s strategically important southeastern city of Ghazni,..