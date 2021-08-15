Afghanistan: Taliban enters Kabul, awaits 'peaceful transfer' of power
Published
The group has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from swaths of the country, even with some air support by the U.S. military.
Published
The group has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from swaths of the country, even with some air support by the U.S. military.
President Ashraf Ghani's departure comes hours after the Taliban ordered their fighters to the outskirts of Kabul and demanded a..
By Ayaz Gul
Taliban insurgents Thursday captured Afghanistan’s strategically important southeastern city of Ghazni,..