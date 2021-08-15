Women Are Particularly Vulnerable To Control By The Taliban
There have been reports of the Taliban going door-to-door in other provinces, telling women what they can or can't do.Full Article
By Ayesha Tanzeem and Ayaz Gul
The Taliban are continuing to consolidate power in Afghanistan amid reports of violence..
By Hannah Brockhaus
A Catholic charitable organization working in Afghanistan said Sunday it fears for the safety of..
Early morning in Kabul, Afghanistan. / Mohammad Rahmani via Unsplash
Rome Newsroom, Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30 am..