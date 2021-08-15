The Taliban close in on Kabul, the last government stronghold.
The insurgents said in a statement that they were in negotiations with the Afghan government and would not take the capital by force.Full Article
Afghan officials say Taliban militants have entered the outskirts of Kabul, while earlier on Sunday the last major city outside of..
The Afghan capital is the last major city to be held by government forces, after all other key cities fell to the Taliban..