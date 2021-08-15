Ontario reports more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for fourth consecutive day
Published
For the fourth day in a row, Ontario is reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 infections across the province.Full Article
Published
For the fourth day in a row, Ontario is reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 infections across the province.Full Article
Ontario is reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, driving the rolling seven-day average of new..
For the second day in a row, Ontario is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 and most of the infections were found in..