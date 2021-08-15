Fuel Explosion in Lebanon Kills 28
With the country in economic collapse, a warehouse containing illegally stored fuel exploded as people tried to collect gasoline.Full Article
BEIRUT (AP) — A warehouse where fuel was illegally stored exploded in northern Lebanon early Sunday, killing 20 people and..
Nation paralysed by petrol shortages after central bank scraps fuel subsidies