Taliban Enter Kabul as Afghan Government Collapses and President Ghani Flees
The insurgents’ conquest of the country is all but complete, and a group of prominent politicians is in talks with the Taliban about peace terms.Full Article
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan for Tajikistan as the Taliban closes in on Kabul, according to several media..
Ghani left Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior interior ministry officials tells Reuters news agency.