After capturing Kabul, Taliban says 'want complete power'
Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul and Western-backed President Ashraf Ghani left the country, now the insurgents are saying they want 'complete power'.Full Article
As each day goes by, the Taliban’s forces edge closer to controlling all of Afghanistan. In the first week of August, the Taliban..