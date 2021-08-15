Afghan officials say embattled President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country as the Taliban moved further into Kabul.Two officials speaking on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to brief journalists told The Associated...Full Article
Fall of Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees, Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Afghanistan At The Crossroads As Civil War Looms – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Andrew Hammond*
Alarm is growing at the prospect of the Taliban unseating the Kabul government, but that outcome is..
-
Afghan President Ghani flees, US Embassy lowers American flag with Taliban takeover nearly complete
FOXNews.com
-
Taliban takes over Kabul as Afghanistan's president flees
USATODAY.com
-
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan for Tajikistan as Taliban fighters enter Kabul, reports say
Business Insider
-
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan as Taliban fighters enter Kabul, reports say
Business Insider
Advertisement
More coverage
Afghanistan: Taliban Seize Strategic City Of Ghazni
Eurasia Review
By Ayaz Gul
Taliban insurgents Thursday captured Afghanistan’s strategically important southeastern city of Ghazni,..