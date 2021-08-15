Recall Ron DeSantis' Petition Hits 35,000 Target as Delta Variant Devastates Florida
Published
The petition criticizes the Republican governor's stance on the pandemic, as well as how the state has treated the unemployed.Full Article
Published
The petition criticizes the Republican governor's stance on the pandemic, as well as how the state has treated the unemployed.Full Article
As the highly contagious Delta variant surges, public health officials are trying to keep the focus on the urgent need for more..