The Cure Bassist Simon Gallup Announces Departure From Band
"With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all," Gallup writes, adding he's "fed up of betrayal"
The Cure is losing a member. Bassist Simon Gallup confirmed on Saturday (August 15) that he is exiting the band. “With a slightly..
The Cure bassist Simon Gallup says he's left the band "with a slightly heavy heart," writing that he's "fed up of betrayal."