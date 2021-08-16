On August 11, 2021, Pakistan’s Prime Minster Imran Khan said, “I tried to persuade the Taliban… three to four months back when they came here…The condition is that as long as [Afghanistan’s President] Ashraf Ghani is there, we [Taliban] are not going to talk to the Afghan government.” Three days later, news has...Full Article
Ashraf Ghani And The Fate Of Afghanistan – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Taliban return to power as president flees Kabul
Reuters - Politics
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, bringing the Islamist militants close to..
Afghanistan: Taliban Entering Kabul ‘From All Sides’
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Afghanistan: Taliban Take Control Of Kabul, Storm Presidential Palace
Eurasia Review
By Sayed Salahuddin
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 years after the..
-
Why did Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leave? 'To prevent a flood of bloodshed'
USATODAY.com
-
Afghanistan Government Collapses as Taliban Take Kabul
Upworthy
-
Pentagon Sending Another 1,000 Troops To Afghanistan As Taliban Takes Control
cbs4.com
-
Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee
MENAFN.com