US Geopolitical Imperatives To Rollback It Military Exit From Afghanistan – Analysis

US Geopolitical Imperatives To Rollback It Military Exit From Afghanistan – Analysis

Eurasia Review

Published

The United States decision for exit of US Forces from Afghanistan was inherited by President Joe Biden as a ‘Legacy Issue’ from the outgoing Trump Administration. President Biden opted to pursue the Trump Administration Afghanistan strategic blueprint and even went on to unwisely retain President Trump’s Special Envoy on...

Full Article