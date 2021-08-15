Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into Kabul
Published
The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country’s increasingly isolated central government,...Full Article
Published
The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country’s increasingly isolated central government,...Full Article
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, bringing the Islamist militants close to..
Afghanistan's embattled president has left the country, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the..