Greater Darwin and Katherine in the Northern Territory of Australia will be plunged into a three day lockdown at 12pm after a positive Covid-19 case was recorded.The case was a man, aged in his 30s, who had arrived in Darwin for...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Darwin to enter snap lockdown after new case
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Fears for “very serious” situation in NT as Darwin enters lockdown
Brisbane Times
The NT’s peak Aboriginal medical body is urging Indigenous people to get vaccinated as the Territory records a new case of..
-
Fears for “very serious” situation in the NT as Darwin enters lockdown
Sydney Morning Herald
-
'Acting fast, going hard': Parts of the NT to enter snap lockdown after new COVID-19 case detected
SBS
-
Daily life in lockdown
Sydney Morning Herald
-
The Latest: Australian capital locks down after 1 infection
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Australia: 300 Soldiers On Streets Of Sydney To Enforce Lockdown
Eurasia Review
Australian army forces hit the streets in Sydney to enforce the world's strictest lockdown in the city's poor suburbs where..
Covid 19 Coronavirus: One Delta case could cause lockdown
New Zealand Herald